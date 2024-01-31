Devara, Pushpa 2 and more Top 10 upcoming Telugu films that are highly awaited by fans

Nishant

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jan 31, 2024

Devara: Part 1 is the upcoming movie starring Jr NTR. He will star alongside Janhvhi Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan. It releases on April 5.

Much-awaited sequel of Pushpa, Pushpa 2: The Rule will have a grand release this year on the Independence day. Fans are waiting for it with bated breath.

Prabhas’ Kalki 2898 AD features Deepika Padukone, Amitabh Bachchan, Kamal Haasan, more. The release date has not been confirmed yet.

Prabhas’ another movie that fans are very excited about is The Raja Saab. The quirky poster got everyone excited.

Game Changer, a political thriller will be the Telugu directorial debut of S. Shankar. It stars Ram Charan in the lead.

Tillu Square is a rom-com with a twist of murder mystery in it.

Double iSmart will feature Sanjay Dutt in a key role, the movie will also be released in 2024.

Set back in the 1980s, Gangs of Godavari is an action movie revolving around thugs and police.

Ooru Peru Bhairavakona will be an upcoming one-of-a-kind supernatural fantasy thriller movie that is much awaited.

Gopichand’s upcoming action-adventure movie, Bhimaa will also hit the big screen this year with the expected release date being of March.

