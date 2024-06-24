Did you get the climax of these Top 8 confusing films?
Vridhi Soodhan
| Jun 24, 2024
Drishyam: A father's devious scheme to keep his family out of trouble.
KGF: The ascent of a guy in Kolar's brutal gold mines.
Freddy: A terrifying exploration of a dentist's unsettling double life.
The legendary story of a secret prince regaining his rightful throne is told in Bahubali.
Monica, Oh My Darling is a peculiar noir-comedy about deceit, murder mysteries, and love.
Jaane Jaan: A disappearance that becomes entangled in a web of sinister mysteries.
Rahasya: A perplexing murder mystery that upends assumptions and uncovers hidden facts.
Kahani: While looking for her spouse, a pregnant lady discovers the darkest secrets of Kolkata.
