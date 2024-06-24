Did you get the climax of these Top 8 confusing films?

Vridhi Soodhan Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jun 24, 2024

Drishyam: A father's devious scheme to keep his family out of trouble.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

KGF: The ascent of a guy in Kolar's brutal gold mines.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Freddy: A terrifying exploration of a dentist's unsettling double life.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

The legendary story of a secret prince regaining his rightful throne is told in Bahubali.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Monica, Oh My Darling is a peculiar noir-comedy about deceit, murder mysteries, and love.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Jaane Jaan: A disappearance that becomes entangled in a web of sinister mysteries.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Rahasya: A perplexing murder mystery that upends assumptions and uncovers hidden facts.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Kahani: While looking for her spouse, a pregnant lady discovers the darkest secrets of Kolkata.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Top 8 webseries on OTT with a mix of action, drama and violence

 

 Find Out More