Did you know THESE cartoon shows are based on Bollywood films?

Vridhi Soodhan Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jul 10, 2024

There is a show named Rudra : Boom Chik Chik Boom which is popular among kids.A few scenes in the cartoon series are taken from Koi Mil Gaya film.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

A cartoon series named Bahubali : The Lost Legend was made.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

It's an animated cartoon of course which was liked by the kids.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Sholay was a blockbuster film and everyone loved the dialogues. Similarly, a cartoon was made named Sholay Adventures.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Krrish is an animated show that follows the adventurous life of the Bollywood superhero Krrish.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Ajay Devgan's Singham has become very popular. It was a hit film by Rohit Shetty.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Inspired from the film, cartoon named Little Singham was made.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Top 8 webshows and films stopped by actual tragedies

 

 Find Out More