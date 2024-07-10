Did you know THESE cartoon shows are based on Bollywood films?
Vridhi Soodhan
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
| Jul 10, 2024
There is a show named Rudra : Boom Chik Chik Boom which is popular among kids.A few scenes in the cartoon series are taken from Koi Mil Gaya film.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
A cartoon series named Bahubali : The Lost Legend was made.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
It's an animated cartoon of course which was liked by the kids.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Sholay was a blockbuster film and everyone loved the dialogues. Similarly, a cartoon was made named Sholay Adventures.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Krrish is an animated show that follows the adventurous life of the Bollywood superhero Krrish.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Ajay Devgan's Singham has become very popular. It was a hit film by Rohit Shetty.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Inspired from the film, cartoon named Little Singham was made.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Top 8 webshows and films stopped by actual tragedies
Find Out More