Dil Chahta Hai to Love Aaj Kal; Top 10 iconic films of Saif Ali Khan

Yashshvi Srivastava Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Feb 05, 2025

Saif Ali Khan has been lauded for his amazing acting skills and excellent movie choices. Here are his best films you must watch.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Parineeta follows Lolita and Shekar whose relationship is affected by the arrival of another man.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Cocktail is a love triangle between a guy and two girls.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Main Khiladi Tu Anari revolves around a Bombay police officer who seeks revenge for his brother’s death.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Race focuses on two brothers Ranvir and Rajiv who are enemies of each other.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Saif Ali Khan has been lauded for his amazing acting skills and excellent movie choices. Here are his best films you must watch.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Love Aaj Kal revolves around a modern man who has broken up with his girlfriend.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Dil Chahta Hai revolves around three childhood friends but things take a turn when they fall in love.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior highlights the story of Tanhaji Malusare, a military chief in the army of Maratha.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Kal Ho Naa Ho revolves around Naina who has a special feelings for Aman.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Hum Tum centers on Karan and Rhea who attempt to understand each other.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Ehd-e-Wafa to Suno Chanda; Top 10 Pakistani dramas you must-watch with family

 

 Find Out More