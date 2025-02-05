Dil Chahta Hai to Love Aaj Kal; Top 10 iconic films of Saif Ali Khan
Yashshvi Srivastava
| Feb 05, 2025
Saif Ali Khan has been lauded for his amazing acting skills and excellent movie choices. Here are his best films you must watch.
Parineeta follows Lolita and Shekar whose relationship is affected by the arrival of another man.
Cocktail is a love triangle between a guy and two girls.
Main Khiladi Tu Anari revolves around a Bombay police officer who seeks revenge for his brother’s death.
Race focuses on two brothers Ranvir and Rajiv who are enemies of each other.
Love Aaj Kal revolves around a modern man who has broken up with his girlfriend.
Dil Chahta Hai revolves around three childhood friends but things take a turn when they fall in love.
Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior highlights the story of Tanhaji Malusare, a military chief in the army of Maratha.
Kal Ho Naa Ho revolves around Naina who has a special feelings for Aman.
Hum Tum centers on Karan and Rhea who attempt to understand each other.
