Discover the world through these 10 movies set in exotic locations
Nishant
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Mar 06, 2024
The Tourist takes you on a journey of action and romance through the beautiful canals of Venice.
Eat, Pray, Love follows a woman's exploration of self-discovery across Italy, India, and Bali.
The Secret Life of Walter Mitty takes you on an extraordinary adventure through Greenland, Iceland, and beyond.
Midnight in Paris whisks you away to the magic of Paris, with a touch of time travel.
Experience the beauty of Nepal and Tibet in the inspiring Seven Years in Tibet.
Explore the breathtaking landscapes of New Zealand, featured in the Lord of the Rings and Hobbit trilogies.
The Beach, filmed on the paradisiacal islands of Thailand, is a cautionary tale about paradise lost.
Slumdog Millionaire takes you on a journey through the diverse landscapes of India.
Lost in Translation captures the unique culture of Japan through the eyes of travelers.
Explore the beauty and charm of Barcelona in Vicky Cristina Barcelona.
