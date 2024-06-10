Diwali Box Office 2024: Big 7 clash to ensure Rs 1000 crore

Nishant Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jun 10, 2024

Diwali 2024 is set for a massive box office clash with seven big-budget films releasing on the same date.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

The South Indian cinema will see major releases during the time with the most notable of all being Rajinikanth's Vettaiyan.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thala Ajith Kumar’s another one of the movies, Vidaa Muyarchi is scheduled for a Diwali release.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Suriya’s upcoming period drama movie Kanguva, featuring Bobby Deol and Disha Patani is also expected to release on Diwali.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Ram Charan’s Game Changer is also set for Diwali release, the movie will also feature Kiara Advani.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Vijay Sethupathi has also recently joined the list of South actors who have their movies releasing this Diwali with his upcoming movie Viduthalai 2.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Meanwhile in Bollywood, Ajay Devgn's Singham Again featuring an ensemble cast of its own will compete with others for Diwali release.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Kartik Aaryan's Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 is set to release on the same festive weekend too.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

The simultaneous release of these high-profile films could lead to reduced screen availability impacting their individual box office performance.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Collectively, these films have the potential to generate over 1000 crores at the box office, though this would be divided among them.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Before Heeramandi, Sharmin Segal worked in these Bollywood films

 

 Find Out More