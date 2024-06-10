Diwali Box Office 2024: Big 7 clash to ensure Rs 1000 crore
Nishant
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
| Jun 10, 2024
Diwali 2024 is set for a massive box office clash with seven big-budget films releasing on the same date.
The South Indian cinema will see major releases during the time with the most notable of all being Rajinikanth's Vettaiyan.
Thala Ajith Kumar’s another one of the movies, Vidaa Muyarchi is scheduled for a Diwali release.
Suriya’s upcoming period drama movie Kanguva, featuring Bobby Deol and Disha Patani is also expected to release on Diwali.
Ram Charan’s Game Changer is also set for Diwali release, the movie will also feature Kiara Advani.
Vijay Sethupathi has also recently joined the list of South actors who have their movies releasing this Diwali with his upcoming movie Viduthalai 2.
Meanwhile in Bollywood, Ajay Devgn's Singham Again featuring an ensemble cast of its own will compete with others for Diwali release.
Kartik Aaryan's Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 is set to release on the same festive weekend too.
The simultaneous release of these high-profile films could lead to reduced screen availability impacting their individual box office performance.
Collectively, these films have the potential to generate over 1000 crores at the box office, though this would be divided among them.
