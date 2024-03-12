Dune 2 and 10 other highest-rated sci-fi movies as per IMDb
Nishant
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Mar 12, 2024
Dune: Part 2, the sci-fi sequel tops IMDb's sci-fi ratings with a rating of 8.9, delivering captivating visuals and deep storytelling
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Inception was Christopher Nolan's mind-bending thriller, exploring dreams and reality with groundbreaking narrative twists. IMDb rating - 8.8.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, an animated superhero sequel with sci-fi multiverse elements also has a rating of 8.8.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Interstellar, Nolan's space epic earns acclaim for its cosmic wonder and emotional depth getting an 8.7 rating.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The Matrix left a mark in sci-fi cinema with its cyberpunk masterpiece and has a rating of 8.7 as well.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Star Wars: Episode V – The Empire Strikes Back was a sequel movie solidifying the movie franchise, with a similar rating of 8.7
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Terminator 2 set new standards with groundbreaking effects and intense action sequences, with a rating of 8.6.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Star Wars: Episode IV – A New Hope introduced timeless characters and reshaped sci-fi for generations, the movie had a rating of 8.6.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The Prestige was another one of Christopher Nolan's works, it's a tale of rivalry among magicians. IMDb rating - 8.5.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Alien was Ridley Scott's horror-infused sci-fi classic captivates released over four decades ago, also has a rating of 8.5.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Top 10 best movies of 2024 Oscar winner Christopher Nolan on OTT
Find Out More