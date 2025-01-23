Dunki, Sam Bahadur and other top 10 best movies of Vicky Kaushal you must watch

Roger Khuraijam Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jan 23, 2025

Vicky Kaushal is known for his different characters that he delivers in movies and the Indian film industry by storm with his impressive performances

Dunki is about a group of friends who try to move to the United Kingdom without clearing the immigration process, risking their lives.

Uri: The Surgical Strike is based on a true event and centers on Major Vihaan Singh Shergill of the Indian Army who leads a covert operation against the militants who attacked a base in Uri.

Raazi is about an undercover RAW agent who is married into a Pakistani family by her father so that she can get some information about the enemy

Masaan depicts two contrasting stories where in one tries to struggle with stigma of pre-marital sexual relations and the other transcends the restrictions.

Bad Newz follows Saloni, a young woman who discovers that she has been impregnated by two men. And chaos occurs when they compete to win Saloni’s heart.

Lust Stories focuses on four stories and shed light on modern relationships and the viewpoint of Indian women on modern relationships.

Sardar Udham, a biographical historical film that recalls the Indian revolutionary Udham Singh who seeks revenge on Michael O’Dwter who killed hundreds in the Jallianwala Bagh massacre.

Husband Material revolves around Rumi and Vicky who are in love but caught by Rumi’s family and pressured to get married. But, Vicky refuses to commit to marriage.

Sam Bahadur centres on one of the most decorated officers in the Indian army and the first army officer to be promoted to the rank of Field Marshal.

Zara Hatke Zara Bachke focuses on happily married Kapil and Somya who decide to fake a divorce in hope to get a government scheme. But, things go wrong.

