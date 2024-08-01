DYK these Bollywood starkids were also assistant directors at one point

Vridhi Soodhan Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Aug 01, 2024

"My Name Is Khan" (2010) had Varun Dhawan as his assistant director.

Sonam Kapoor: "Black" (2005) was a popular film in those days and Sonam was the assistant director.

 "My Name Is Khan" also had another assistant director Sidharth Malhotra.

Assistant director Ranbir Kapoor also worked on the 2005 film "Black".

For "Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl" (2020), Shanaya Kapoor served as assistant director.

Assistant director Ibrahim Ali Khan has worked on the film "Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani."

Renne Sen has worked as an AD in the film Bad Newz.

Many starkids are known to have assisted directors before entering into the Bollywood business.

