Eid 2024: Top 8 Bollywood movies that celebrate the holy festival

Nishant Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jun 17, 2024

As Eid Ul Adha celebrations start across the world, here we take a look at some of the movies to stream on the occasion.

Bajrangi Bhaijaan’s climax features an iconic Eid scene where Pawan helps the young Pakistani girl offer prayers in a mosque.

Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham portrays a heartwarming Eid celebration where the family reconciles their differences.

Tees Maar Khan is well known for its vibrant Eid celebration song Wallah Re Wallah, the film showcases the joyous nature of Eid.

Saawariya centers around a young woman waiting for her lover on Eid, with the special song titled Yoon Shabnami.

My Name is Khan tells the story of a man with Asperger’s syndrome who falls in love with a single mother.

Jodhaa Akbar is a historical drama love story between a Mughal emperor and a Rajput princess.

Silvat is a short film following Anwar played by Kartik Aaryan who falls in love with Noor, a lonely housewife, set in Mumbai’s Muslim areas.

