Father's Day 2024: Maharaja, Finding Nemo and other Top 8 films to watch today
Vridhi Soodhan
| Jun 16, 2024
The Pursuit of Happyness: A loving and determined father fights to provide his kid a better life.
Finding Nemo: A clownfish father searches the entire ocean for his missing son, demonstrating the love that parents have for their offspring.
In Field of Dreams, themes of reconciliation and dreams are explored as a man constructs a baseball field as a means of reestablishing contact with his late father.
Chachi 420: A father goes undercover as a nanny to maintain contact with his daughter following a divorce, illustrating the extent a parent will go to in order to care for their child.
Piku: A daughter shows the intricacies of family ties as she negotiates her relationship with her elderly, unyielding father.
Drishyam: When a crime threatens to ruin his family's life, a father will stop at nothing to keep them safe.
Happy New Year! Themes of honor and atonement are highlighted as a son plots a theft to exact revenge on his father for humiliating him.
In the suspenseful thriller Maharaja, Vijay Sethupathi portrays Maharaja, a modest barber who is raising his daughter alone after losing his wife in an accident.
