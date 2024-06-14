Father's Day: Top 8 films to watch to celebrate your father
Vridhi Soodhan
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
| Jun 14, 2024
Drishyam: A father shields his family from a murder probe using cunning.
Kuch Kuch Hota Hai: A college romance develops and then resurfaces years later when the young child tries to find her father's love.
Paa: A young child searching for his father who has been estranged due to an uncommon aging disease.
102 Not Out: A 102-year-old man is attempting to shatter the record for the oldest living person.
A father's quest to realize his daughter's ambition of studying overseas is chronicled in Angrezi Medium.
Dangal: A father gives his best to his daughters to turn them into professional wrestlers.
In Chachi 420, a dad poses as a babysitter in order to be near his daughter.
Piku is a peculiar road journey about family ties that a father and daughter take.
