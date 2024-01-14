Fighter: All you need to know about Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone starrer

Nishant

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jan 14, 2024

Fighter is an upcoming action-war movie featuring Hrithik Roshan, Anil Kapoor and Deepika Padukone in lead roles under the direction of Siddharth Anand.

There have been many rumors about Fighter being inspired by Top Gun Hollywood movie series.

There are a lot of similarities between the two movies with the main one being both of them is the aerial action so there is definitely some inspiration from Top Gun in that regard.

There have also been questions about if the movie will be R-rated or not. R-rated movies are usually restricted to children below the age of 17 without parental consent.

There is no clear answer to a question like that since the movie hasn’t been released yet and isn’t in advance bookings either but should not be R-rated.

The movie will be totally fictional as well and not based on any real story of a person.

Fighter release date is set for the 25th of January just one day before the Republic Day of India.

The movie follows a patriotic theme so there wouldn’t have been a better time for the release.

There is no particular villain in the movie that we can anticipate as of now but as seen in the trailer of the movie it could be a India vs Pakistan type of movie.

We can expect the OTT release of the movie after it completes its theatrical run.

