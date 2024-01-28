Fighter: Hrithik Roshan adds another film to his 100 crore club, check Top 14
Nishant
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jan 28, 2024
Hrithik's most recent release Fighter has crossed 100 crore at the Box Office and is currently at 14th spot.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
His period drama movie, Mohenjo Daro made 104 crores.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Another period drama on the list, Jodhaa Akbar collected 107 crores.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Setting up the stage for the Krrish series, the first part of the movie made 125 crores.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Starring alongside SRK and Big B, Hrithik's Kabhie Khushi Kabhie Gham made 135 crores.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
His last movie, Vikram Vedha made 137 crores at the big screen.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Timeless classic Zindagi Na Milegi Dobaara minted 153 crores.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Kaabil, an action revenge story made 154 crores.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The remake of Agneepath was loved by the fans as the movie made 194 crores.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
One of his few documentary movies, Super 30, made 205 crores at the Box Office.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The fans adored the duo of Katrina Kaif and Hrithik in Bang Bang as the movie made 270 crores.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The 3rd entry in the Krrish series, Krrish 3 made a staggering 291 crores at the Box Office.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Action-thriller War is his highest-earning movie, making a total of 442 crores at the Box Office.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Bigg Boss 17: Best contestants who participated in Khatron Ke Khiladi after doing Bigg Boss
Find Out More