Fighter: Siddharth Anand reveals 3 big reasons why you should watch the actioner

Nishant

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jan 23, 2024

Releasing on the 25th January, Fighter is directed by none other than Siddharth Anand.

Siddharth Anand has previously been behind movies like Pathaan, War, Bang Bang, etc.

The movie features Hrithik Roshan in the lead role and it clearly won’t be the first time that the duo will be collaborating.

Fighter will also star Deepika Padukone, Anil Kapoor and Karan Singh Grover.

In a recent video, the director of the movie revealed three reasons why you, the audience should watch Fighter.

Releasing on the occasion of Republic Day, Siddharth says the movie will fill the viewers with patriotism and pride.

According to him, the movie will make you feel like a proud Indian by the end of it.

The second reason as per the director was that the movie is based on real events.

There are rumours that the movie references 2019 Pulwama attack, 2019 Balakot airstrike and 2019 India–Pakistan border skirmishes.

Lastly, he mentioned the star cast that the movie features which truly makes it special and one of its own.

