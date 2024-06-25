Final Destination and 9 other movies that will give you the creeps

Nishant Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jun 25, 2024

It Follows, a young woman is relentlessly pursued by a supernatural entity that can take any human form, passed on through sexual contact.

The Ring, after watching a cursed videotape, viewers receive a phone call predicting their death in seven days.

Sinister, a true-crime writer moves into a house where a family was murdered and discovers a box of disturbing home movies that connect the deaths.

The Grudge, an American nurse living in Tokyo is exposed to a curse that causes immense rage and spreads like a virus.

Drag Me to Hell, a loan officer is cursed after denying an old woman's request for an extension on her mortgage.

The Autopsy of Jane Doe is the story of a father and son who encounter increasingly strange phenomena after examining the dead body of a woman.

Oculus follows siblings who confront a haunted mirror responsible for their parents' deaths, but struggle to distinguish between reality and visions.

The Others, a woman living in a secluded mansion with her two children begins to believe their house is haunted when strange events occur.

Paranormal Activity follows a couple who set up cameras around their home to document strange occurrences revealing strange occurrences.

Insidious, a family discovers that their comatose son is a vessel for malevolent entities trying to enter the physical world.

