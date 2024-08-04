Friendships Day 2024: Top 8 dosti related songs for Insta stories
Vridhi Soodhan
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
| Aug 04, 2024
Yeh Dosti- "Sholay" is a classic song that honors friendships that endure.
The poignant song Jaane Nahin Denge Tujhe by "3 Idiots" highlights the depth of genuine friendship.
Atrangi Yaari - "Wazir": A happy song honoring the peculiarities and pleasures of friendship.
"Dil Chahta Hai" is the quintessential song of friendship, centered around savoring every moment of life alongside friends.
The inspirational Hai Junoon song from "New York" is about remaining together through good times and bad.
Har Ek Friend Kameena Hota Hai an upbeat song that honors friends' naughty tendencies from Chashme Baddoor.
Jaane Kyun by "Dostana" is a positive song that emphasizes the value of friendship in our life.
The touching song Tera Yaar Hoon Main from "Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety" is about a friendship that lasts a lifetime.
