From Baahubali to HanuMan, top-grossing South Indian movies of each year
Nishant
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
| May 12, 2024
Baahubali: The Beginning was the highest-grossing movie of 2015 making 650 crores at the Box Office.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Rajnikanth’s action movie, Kabali grossed more than 305 crores at Box Office.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Baahubali 2: The Conclusion broke all records as it made 1,800 crores at the Box Office.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
The year 2018 saw the comeback of Rajinikanth alongside Akshay Kumar with 2.0, this time making around 700 crores.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Prabhas claimed the throne again in 2019 with his action flick Saaho making around 420 crores.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
2020 was a dry year for South Indian cinema as Allu Arjun’s Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo made around 260 crores only.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Allu Arjun came on top again with Pushpa: The Rise in 2021, grossing more than 370 crores.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
RRR starring NTR and Allu Arjun broke all records making 1370 crores at the worldwide Box Office.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Prabhas’ end-of-the-year release, Salaar: Part 1 Ceasefire made 700 crores at Box Office.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
As the first quarter of 2024 ends, Hanu-Man continues to be the highest-grossing movie of the year with around 350 crores at Box Office.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Top 10 short but intense Hindi crime thrillers to watch in a day on OTT
Find Out More