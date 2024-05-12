From Baahubali to HanuMan, top-grossing South Indian movies of each year

Nishant Source: Bollywoodlife.com | May 12, 2024

Baahubali: The Beginning was the highest-grossing movie of 2015 making 650 crores at the Box Office.

Rajnikanth’s action movie, Kabali grossed more than 305 crores at Box Office.

Baahubali 2: The Conclusion broke all records as it made 1,800 crores at the Box Office.

The year 2018 saw the comeback of Rajinikanth alongside Akshay Kumar with 2.0, this time making around 700 crores.

Prabhas claimed the throne again in 2019 with his action flick Saaho making around 420 crores.

2020 was a dry year for South Indian cinema as Allu Arjun’s Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo made around 260 crores only.

Allu Arjun came on top again with Pushpa: The Rise in 2021, grossing more than 370 crores.

RRR starring NTR and Allu Arjun broke all records making 1370 crores at the worldwide Box Office.

Prabhas’ end-of-the-year release, Salaar: Part 1 Ceasefire made 700 crores at Box Office.

As the first quarter of 2024 ends, Hanu-Man continues to be the highest-grossing movie of the year with around 350 crores at Box Office.

