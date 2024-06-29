From Border 2 to Indian 2, Best of upcoming movie sequels to look out for

Nishant Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jun 29, 2024

Border 2 was recently announced by Sunny Deol to be getting a squeal after more than 25 years.

Meanwhile, the trailer of Indian 2 was released and we could catch the first glimpse of Kamal Haasan in the upcoming Patriotic movie.

Apart from these two, Pushpa 2: The rule will continue Pushpa Raj’s dominance in the South Indian industry starring Allu Arjun.

Singham Again will be released with an ensemble cast of characters as well with Ajay Devgn reprising the main role in the series.

Anil Kapoor and Rani Mukerji are expected to reunite for the release of Nayak 2.

War 2 is an upcoming Pan-Indian film which will see the collaboration of Hrithik Roshan alongside NTR jr who will play the role of the main antagonist.

Don 3 is also expected to be released this year with Ranveer Singh taking over the role of SRK and Kiara Advani also starring in the movie.

KGF 3 is also said to be in works continuing the dominance of Rocky in the Kolar Gold Fields.

HanuMan was the unexpected hit of the year, following the success of the first part, Jai Hanuman the second part of the movie was announced.

Animal Park will be the much-awaited sequel to Animal with Ranbir Kapoor playing a double role.

