From Border 2 to Indian 2, Best of upcoming movie sequels to look out for
Nishant
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
| Jun 29, 2024
Border 2 was recently announced by Sunny Deol to be getting a squeal after more than 25 years.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Meanwhile, the trailer of Indian 2 was released and we could catch the first glimpse of Kamal Haasan in the upcoming Patriotic movie.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Apart from these two, Pushpa 2: The rule will continue Pushpa Raj’s dominance in the South Indian industry starring Allu Arjun.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Singham Again will be released with an ensemble cast of characters as well with Ajay Devgn reprising the main role in the series.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Anil Kapoor and Rani Mukerji are expected to reunite for the release of Nayak 2.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
War 2 is an upcoming Pan-Indian film which will see the collaboration of Hrithik Roshan alongside NTR jr who will play the role of the main antagonist.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Don 3 is also expected to be released this year with Ranveer Singh taking over the role of SRK and Kiara Advani also starring in the movie.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
KGF 3 is also said to be in works continuing the dominance of Rocky in the Kolar Gold Fields.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
HanuMan was the unexpected hit of the year, following the success of the first part, Jai Hanuman the second part of the movie was announced.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Animal Park will be the much-awaited sequel to Animal with Ranbir Kapoor playing a double role.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Top 10 most-expensive South Indian movies ever made
Find Out More