From Crew to Don: Top 8 working women in Bollywood films

Kareena, Tabu and Kriti in Crew look phenomenal as they make their way through the air hostess business.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
"Wake Up Sid" features Konkona Sen Sharma as a resourceful and realistic young woman who encourages the main character to follow his aspirations and take charge of his life by exhibiting maturity and self-reliance.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Deepika Padukone plays a successful, self-reliant woman in "Piku" who manages her job, family obligations, and her eccentric father while exhibiting fortitude and unwavering devotion.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Anushka Sharma plays a driven and aspirational young lady in "Band Baaja Baaraat" who co-founded a wedding planning company, demonstrating her entrepreneurship and commitment to her craft.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Deepika Padukone plays a career-driven woman in "Gehraiyaan" who defies expectations placed on her by society while navigating difficult relationships and emotional pain.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
In "Fashion," Priyanka Chopra portrays the journey of a young woman from a small town who becomes well-known in the fashion industry while battling the costs of fame and the darker aspects of glamour.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Zeenat Aman plays a daring, brave woman in "Don" who defies authority by entering the underground and pursuing justice. She exhibits courage and wit throughout.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
The character of Waheeda Rehman in "Guide" is a strong, self-reliant woman who discovers her own identity and purpose by overcoming social norms.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Top 8 releases to come in April on Amazon Prime, Sony LIV and more OTT