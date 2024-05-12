From Madgaon Express to 12th Fail, best of low-budget Bollywood movies

Nishant Source: Bollywoodlife.com | May 12, 2024

Madgaon Express follows the adventures of 3 close friends who embark on an adventure to Goa.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

12th Fail is a biographical movie chronicling the life IPS Manoj Sharma and his journey towards becoming an IPS.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Laapataa Ladies is Kiran Rao’s comedy-drama about two missing brides and their adventures.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Andhadhun is a black comedy thriller starring Ayushman Khurrana playing the role of a blind man that gets involved in a conspiracy.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Stree, a horror comedy movie about an evil spirit who haunts men on a festival, starring Rajkummar Rao and Shraddha Kapoor.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

A Wednesday features Nawazuddin Siddiqui and is the story of a bomb scare in Mumbai by a common man.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Kahaani is the story of a pregnant woman played by Vidya Balan searching for her missing husband in Kolkata.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Alia Bhatt starrer Raazi is a gripping spy drama of an Indian girl who gets married into Pakistani household.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

The Kerala Story revolves around a group of women who get kidnapped, forced to convert to Islam, and also joining ISIS as a terrorist.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Top 7 exquisite Bridal Nath’s inspired by Heeramandi

 

 Find Out More