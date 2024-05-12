From Madgaon Express to 12th Fail, best of low-budget Bollywood movies
Nishant
| May 12, 2024
Madgaon Express follows the adventures of 3 close friends who embark on an adventure to Goa.
12th Fail is a biographical movie chronicling the life IPS Manoj Sharma and his journey towards becoming an IPS.
Laapataa Ladies is Kiran Rao’s comedy-drama about two missing brides and their adventures.
Andhadhun is a black comedy thriller starring Ayushman Khurrana playing the role of a blind man that gets involved in a conspiracy.
Stree, a horror comedy movie about an evil spirit who haunts men on a festival, starring Rajkummar Rao and Shraddha Kapoor.
A Wednesday features Nawazuddin Siddiqui and is the story of a bomb scare in Mumbai by a common man.
Kahaani is the story of a pregnant woman played by Vidya Balan searching for her missing husband in Kolkata.
Alia Bhatt starrer Raazi is a gripping spy drama of an Indian girl who gets married into Pakistani household.
The Kerala Story revolves around a group of women who get kidnapped, forced to convert to Islam, and also joining ISIS as a terrorist.
