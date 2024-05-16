From Oldboy to Parasite, Korean thriller movies you have to watch at least once
| May 16, 2024
Parasite follows a struggling family that finds opportunity when their son starts working for the wealthy Park family, leading to intertwined fates.
Silenced is the story of a religious man becomes the voice for sexually abused, hearing-impaired students.
Train To Busan, a father-daughter duo's train journey turns nightmarish when zombies attack, testing their survival skills.
I Saw The Devil follows a secret service agent seeks revenge on his fiancée's killer, plunging into a dark, relentless pursuit.
Oldboy, after being inexplicably held captive for 15 years, a man seeks vengeance and uncovers disturbing truths.
The Wailing revolves around a police officer trying to solve the mystery behind an outbreak to save his sick daughter and the village.
The Call revolves around two women from two different times who get connected through a phone call which would change their whole life.
Forgotten, a man's life is upended when his abducted brother returns, but he has no memory of the past 19 days, leading to a journey of discovery.
Unlocked is about a woman whose life turns upside down when a man gets hold of her phone and starts tracking her.
