From Salaar to Hanu-Man: Top 9 South films that entered the 50 crore club in Hindi
Vridhi Soodhan
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Feb 13, 2024
The film that shook the entire nation, the first part of Baahubali is also in the list.
Prabhas’ Salaar ended the year 2023 with a bang by making approximately 152 crores.
Although, Adipurush was not a super hit film, it still managed to gain roughly around 147 crore rupees.
Prabhas’ another film Saaho earned around 145 crore at the box office.
Pushpa also entered this club by earning 106 crore at the Indian box office.
2.0 starring Akshay Kumar and Rajnikanth made 190 crore after delivering something new to the audience.
RRR was nominated for an Oscar and made 272.80 crores at the Hindi box office.
Yash’s KGF Chapter 2 made 435.35 crore and received a huge amount of love from his fans.
Hanu-Man, the film about which everyone is talking about also made 50.05 crore and received a good praise from the viewers.
