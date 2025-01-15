From Vinnaithaandi Varuvaayaa to 96; top films of Trisha Krishnan
Yashshvi Srivastava
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
| Jan 15, 2025
Trisha is a popular Tollywood star with a massive fan following. Here are some films of Trisha Krishnan that one must watch
96: The gripping story revolves around two high school sweethearts who meet after 22 years at a reunion and recall their beautiful past together.
Vinnaithaandi Varuvaayaa: The 2010 film follows an aspiring filmmaker who goes through a rollercoaster ride in his relationship after the girl he loves only wants to be friends.
Nuvvostanante Nenoddantana: The beautiful story centres on a man from England who is tasked to prove his work ethic on a farm in rural India so as to marry the love of his life.
Varsham: The romantic love story begins on a train when Sailaja encounters Venkat but her father is reluctant to marry her off to Bhadranna.
Athadu: The Trivikram Srinivas directorial highlights the story of a gunman, charged for murder. He adopts the false identity of a dead man to save himself from police.
Ghilli: The story surrounds Velu, an aspiring kabaddi player who visits Madurai to participate in a regional match unknowing about his faith.
Aadavari Matalaku Ardhalu Verule: The thrilling story follows Ganesh, an unemployed man who begins working in a company where the girl he loves is also employed.
Mounam Pesiyadhe: Ameer Sultan-directed film recites the story of a man who hate women but his feelings start taking a U-turn when he falls in love.
Kodi: The political drama centres on a young politician who competes with his ambitious girlfriend in an election. However, things take a different turn when his twin brother is dragged into the game.
