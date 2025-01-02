Toxic, Kantara - Chapter 1 and more: Top South Indian movies to look out for in 2025
Nikita Thakkar
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
| Jan 02, 2025
Ram Charan's Telugu movie Game Changer is going to be the first big South release. It will hit theatres on January 10, 2025.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Malayalam movie Toxic starring mighty Yash is expected to take the box office by storm. The movie is expected to release in April in 2025.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Prabhas will be back on screen with The Raja Saab that is tentatively going to release in April this year.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Rajinikanth and director Lokesh Kanagaraj have joined hands for a full-on masala entertainer Coolie that is going to release in May 2025.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Naga Chaitanya and Sai Pallavi's movie Thandel is scheduled to release on February 7, 2025.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Kamal Haasan's movie Thug Life is expected to release on 5 June 2025. It is helmed by Mani Ratnam.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Rishabh Shetty's movie Kantara: Chapter 1 has been scheduled for a worldwide release of October 2, 2025. After the success of first film, fans have high expectation from this one.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
There is a lot of buzz around Tamil movie Bison that may hit the theatres in year 2025.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Goodachari 2 or G2 stars Adivi Sesh and Emraan Hashmi in the lead. The release date is yet to be announced but fans are hoping for it to be in 2025.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Mohanlal starrer L2 Empuraan directed by Prithviraj Sukumaran has its release date set for 27 March 2025.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Deva to Paatal Lok Season 2; movies and web shows releasing in January 2025
Find Out More