Garudan and other South movies about friendship and loyalty

Nishant Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jul 07, 2024

Garudan is a Tamil action movie following Sokkan whose loyalty and friendship towards his friends is tested

Bangalore Days follows three cousins who move to Bangalore and experience life's ups and downs.

Happy Days, a group of college friends navigate love, pranks, and the journey to adulthood.

RRR revolves around two revolutionaries who form a deep friendship as they join forces to fight against British colonial rule.

Manjummel Boys friends undertake a daring rescue mission to save one of their own from the treacherous Guna Caves.

Kirik Party is the story of a fun-loving engineering student and his friends navigating the challenges of college life.

Maharshi, a successful CEO reconnects with his college friends, leading to a drastic transformation.

Unnadi Okate Zindagi follows best friends Abhi and Vasu facing challenges as love and personal choices test their bond.

Classmates,a college reunion unravels a mystery from the past, revealing the deep friendships and rivalries.

