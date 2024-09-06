GOAT, Stree 2 and more Top films that have multiple cameos promising full-on entertainment

Nikita Thakkar Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Sep 06, 2024

GOAT movie starring Thalapathy Vijay in the lead has surprised fans with multiple cameos. The movie has Sivakarthikeyan, MS Dhoni, Ajith and more in glimpses.

Actress Trisha has also appeared in a special number.

Stree 2 also saw multiple cameos. Varun Dhawan as Bhediya and Tamannaah Bhatia was seen as Shama. Amar Kaushik was too seen in a song.

But the highlight was Akshay Kumar's appearance as Sarkata's descendant.

Prabhas and Deepika Padukone's movie Kalki 2898 AD saw several cameo appearances including Mrunal Thakur, SS Rajamouli, Malvika Nair and others.

Top stars like Dulquer Salmaan and Vijay Deverakonda also played some pivotal roles.

Zero saw many cameos of Salman Khan, Rani Mukerji, Juhi Chawla, Kajol, Karisma Kapoor, Deepika Padukone and Alia Bhatt. Late actress Sridevi was also a part of it.

In Om Shanti On song Deewangi Deewangi, the who's who from the film industry made a cameo. From Dharmendra to Rekha, all were present.

Luck By Chance movie has cameo appearances of Shah Rukh Khan, Hrithik Roshan, Aamir Khan and Rishi Kapoor.

In Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi song, Phir Milenge Chalte Chalte, Shah Rukh Khan danced with Kajol, Bipasha Basu, Preity Zinta, Rani Mukerji and many more.

Kal Ho Na Ho saw cameo appearances of Sanjay Kapoor, Farah Khan, Karan Johar. Rani Mukerji and Kajol appeared in a song.

