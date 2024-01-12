Guntur Kaaram: Top 8 reasons that makes Mahesh Babu a must-watch
Nishant
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jan 12, 2024
Guntur Kaaram is the newest movie that marks the comeback of Mahesh Babu, here are some of the reasons why you should watch the movie.
It will be his third collaboration with director Trivikram Srinivas and their past hit movies have raised expectations.
It is an engaging family drama full of action, the genre mix makes it so that there is something for everyone.
Featuring Sreeleela, Meenakshi Chaudhary, Jagapathi Babu, Prakash Raj, and Ramya Krishna, the star-studded cast makes sure it will deliver.
The Superstar face-off between Mahesh Babu and Krishna who share a fight scene is very hype for the fans.
The final 45 minutes are filled with thrilling action and emotional moments making up a powerful climax.
The movie combines elements from both past and present, giving a hit of nostalgia to the fans.
The festive season release on Sankranti has made the movie ideal for family gathering entertainment.
The storyline is quite compelling combined with the acting of Mahesh Babu makes it a must-watch for many.
