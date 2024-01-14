Guntur Kaaram vs Hanuman box office collection Day 2
Nishant
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jan 14, 2024
Guntur Kaaram and Hanuman were both highly anticipated Telugu movies released this year.
Guntur Kaaram marked the comeback of south superstar Mahesh Babu after 2 years.
Whereas, Hanuman had a religious superhero theme to it and was based on Lord Hanuman and who wouldn’t love that?
Mahesh Babu’s movie witnessed a great opening to it making around 41 crores on the first day only.
The second day looks quite slow for the movie and according to early estimates will only be able to make around 13 crores.
Hanuman whereas only collected 8 crores on its first day of release.
The movie is expected to pick up the number and the early estimates suggest that it could make up to 12.5 crores on the second day.
The total collection on day 2 for Guntur Kaaram should stand at around 54 crores whereas 24 crores will be the number for Hanuman.
Hanuman has been showing upward trend and received good reviews overall so we can expect the numbers to increase in the coming days.
Guntur Kaaram whereas is expected to continue at a decent rate with not too much increase or decrease in numbers.
