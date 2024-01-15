Guntur Kaaram vs HanuMan Box Office Collection Day 3
Nishant
Jan 15, 2024
Guntur Kaaram saw one highest openings for a movie this year, making 41 crores on the first day of release.
The movie showed good signs on the opening day but hasn’t been able to replicate similar success on the days after.
The second day of the movie saw a huge dip and made only and was able to earn only around 13.5 crores.
The movie did pick up a little on Sunday as it made 14 crores at the end of the weekend.
Whereas Teja Sajja’s HanuMan which also got the title of the first superhero movie released alongside Guntur.
The first day of the movie saw a slow start, only collecting 8 crores.
As the reviews started rolling in and so did the weekend, the movie saw a bump in collections and made 12.5 crores.
Day 3, Sunday was even better for the movie as HanuMan made 15.5 crores which was its highest till now.
The total collection of HanuMan now stands at 52 crores whereas Guntur Kaaram is at around 93 crores.
