Guntur Kaaram vs HanuMan box office collection: Teja Sajja BEATS Mahesh Babu
Shivani Pawaskar
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jan 22, 2024
Let's check out the Guntur Kaaram box office collection...
Mahesh Babu, Sreeleela movie earned Rs 107.9 in the first week.
On the second Friday, Guntur Kaaram minted Rs 3.15 crore.
On the second Saturday, it earned Rs 3.25 crore.
Mahesh Babu movie collected Rs 3.55 crore on the second Sunday, day 10.
Its total collections are estimated to be Rs 118 approx.
HanuMan, on the other hand, collected Rs 99.85 crore in first week.
On the second Saturday, Hanu Man minted Rs 14.6 crore.
On Sunday, the business grew. It collected Rs 17.6 crore.
The total collections of HanuMan are now around Rs 132.05 crore.
HanuMan is leading the box office as compared to Guntur Kaaram.
HanuMan is inching closer to making Rs 200 crore worldwide.
