Guruvayoor Ambalanadayil and 10 other best Malayalam family entertainers
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
| Jun 29, 2024
Guruvayoor Ambalanadayil is a family drama with comedy elements involving a man who faces bad luck after marriage.
Drishyam is a gripping drama where Georgekutty protects his family from legal troubles after a crime.
Kumbalangi Nights follows the heartwarming story about four brothers finding unity in their small fishing village.
Bangalore Days is a fun-filled narrative about three cousins experiencing love and life in Bangalore.
Premam takes us on a nostalgic journey through George’s life and his three love stories from school to adulthood.
Ustad Hotel revolves round Faizi, who learns life’s values while working at his grandfather's beachside restaurant.
Jacobinte Swargarajyam is a family’s struggle to rebuild after financial setbacks, highlighting resilience and unity.
Maheshinte Prathikaaram, a small-town photographer’s humorous journey of revenge and self-discovery.
Varane Avashyamundu, a charming tale about a single mother and daughter navigating love and relationships.
Njan Prakashan, Prakashan’s humorous adventures lead him to learn about life’s true values.
