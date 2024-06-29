Guruvayoor Ambalanadayil and 10 other best Malayalam family entertainers

Nishant Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jun 29, 2024

Guruvayoor Ambalanadayil is a family drama with comedy elements involving a man who faces bad luck after marriage.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Drishyam is a gripping drama where Georgekutty protects his family from legal troubles after a crime.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Kumbalangi Nights follows the heartwarming story about four brothers finding unity in their small fishing village.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Bangalore Days is a fun-filled narrative about three cousins experiencing love and life in Bangalore.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Premam takes us on a nostalgic journey through George’s life and his three love stories from school to adulthood.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Ustad Hotel revolves round Faizi, who learns life’s values while working at his grandfather's beachside restaurant.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Jacobinte Swargarajyam is a family’s struggle to rebuild after financial setbacks, highlighting resilience and unity.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Maheshinte Prathikaaram, a small-town photographer’s humorous journey of revenge and self-discovery.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Varane Avashyamundu, a charming tale about a single mother and daughter navigating love and relationships.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Njan Prakashan, Prakashan’s humorous adventures lead him to learn about life’s true values.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Top 9 best web series currently airing on OTT platforms

 

 Find Out More