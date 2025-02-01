Haikyuu!! to Banana Fish; TOP 10 Anime series to watch when you're feeling down
Here are anime that offer a healthy dose of escapism, inspiration, and emotional resonance to help lift your spirits and remind you that you're not alone.
Food Wars! Revolves around Soma Yukihira who enrolls in an elite culinary school to become a full-time chef, in hopes to surpass his father's culinary skills.
Haikyuu!! follows Shoyo Hinata, a boy determined to become a great volleyball player despite his small stature.
The Devil is a Part Timer is about a demon lord and his general who escape Ente Isla and arrive in modern Tokyo where they lack their powers and are forced to take up a part time job.
Mob Psycho 100 centers on a psychic middle school boy who tries to live a normal life and keep his powers under control despite constantly getting troubled.
One-Punch Man is the story of Saitama, a hero that does it just for fun & can defeat his enemies with a single punch.
Fruits Basket follows Tohru who lives with the Soma family after her family died. She learns about the curse that has upon the family that they would turn into animals if they show emotional pain.
Banana Fish is about street gang leader Ash Lynx as he uncovers a criminal conspiracy involving "banana fish", a mysterious drug that brainwashes its users.
March Comes in Like a Lion follows a socially awkward orphaned shogi player who is 17 years old and is dealing with adult problems like financial difficulties, loneliness, and depression.
Violet Evergarden revolves around a young ex-soldier who becomes an Auto Memory Doll tasked with writing letters that can connect people.
Orange follows a high school girl Naho, who receives a letter written by herself ten years in the future and tasked to keep an eye on Kakeru, a transfer student whose mother committed suicide on his first day of school.