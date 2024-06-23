Hamare Baarah and other Indian movies that faced controversy before release
Nishant
| Jun 23, 2024
Hamare Baarah had a name change and also had to go through censorship troubles before it could finally be released.
Aamir Khan’s son Junai Khan movie Maharaj was held by Gujarat High Court as a Hindi group claimed that it could incite violence.
My Name is Khan faced backlash due to a dialogue by SRK about the inclusion of Paksitani cricketers in IPL.
Padmaavat got into massive controversy before release due to distorting historical facts while also portraying queen Padmaavati in negative light.
Ae Dil Hai Mushkil faced trouble before release due to Pakistani actor Fawad Khan being a part of the movie following Uri attacks.
Udta Punjab had a controversial narrative and had a lot of scenes cut off before the its release.
PK faced backlash from religious groups, claiming that the movie mocked religious practies.
Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela had to be renamed before the release due to its similarity with Lord Ram while it was a retelling of Romeo-Juliet.
Black Friday wasn’t released in theatres for 3 years as it got held back until the real-life case got settled in court.
Billu was renamed from Billu Barber as it was considered offensive by Mumbai barbers.
