Happy Rose Day 2024: Top 10 love soaked movies to watch on first day leading up to Valentine's Day
Vridhi Soodhan
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Feb 07, 2024
Through My Window is a cute teenage romance film which is a good source of entertainment.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Couples can delve into Ok Jaanu and experience the ups and lows of a relationship.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The ultimate romance film for this generation, Ae Dil Hai Mushkil.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
A Perfect Pairing showcases how naturally one can fall in love without any efforts.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The series of The Kissing Booth is super fun and too engrossing to watch.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Learn the real meaning of relationships with Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Enemy turned lovers are the epic goal in the film Love Tactics.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
A Hindi rom-com Khoobsurat is truly a beautiful film about how opposites attract.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Love and Other Drugs will make you crave to have a partner!
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Watch how a business deal turns into love in the breathtaking film, Purple Hearts.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Before Crakk, Top 10 extreme sports based movies on OTT
Find Out More