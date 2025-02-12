From Sanam Teri Kasam to Tumbbad; films that broke box office beat loveyapa badass ravi kumar
Yashshvi Srivastava
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
| Feb 12, 2025
From Sanam Teri Kasam to Tumbbad, here’s a list of best re-released films that dominated box office with their impressive earring
Mawra Hocane and Harshvardhan’ Sanam Teri Kasam became a blockbuster film as its re-release had earned Rs 18.57 crore in opening weekend crossing its original lifetime earning.
Tumbbad, a fantasy horror film, didn’t do well at the box office during release, but was a hit with the earning of Rs 7.32 crore in the first weekend.
Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani is already a hit film released in 2013 but sustained its position at re-release with the earning of 6.25 crore.
Imtiaz Ali’s iconic film Rockstar left a lasting effect on audiences and with the re-release it earned 10-12 crore in India.
Ayushmann Kriti and Rajkummar Rao’s Bareilly Ki Barfi connected with a re-release and made a decent earning.
Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Padmaavat captivated a massive audience at its re-release with its marvelous visuals and epic direction.
Laila Majnu is another much talked about film that highlighted the timeless romance between Laila and Majnu and was successful at re-release.
The 2001 romantic drama Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein was a big success at the time of release but it captivated the new audiences with its re-release.
The iconic 90’s action-packed film Karan Arjun was a hit of its time and it continued to win hearts of its new audiences after re-release.
