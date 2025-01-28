Heat to Die Hard; TOP 10 action thriller movies with high IMDb rating
Roger Khuraijam
| Jan 28, 2025
Get ready for non-stop action, heart-pumping suspense and thrilling plot twists with high IMDb rating.
Heat, with an IMDb rating of 8.3 follows a professional thief who hopes to pull off one last heist before he retires. However, his plan fails due to constant surveillance of a police detective.
Léon: The Professional centers on a professional hitman who reluctantly takes in 12-year-old Mathilda after her family is murdered by a corrupt DEA agent. It has an IMDb rating of 8.5.
The Silence of the Lambs focuses on an FBI trainee who seeks help from Hannibal Lecter, a psychopath serial killer to apprehend another killer. It has an IMDb rating of 8.6.
The Raid 2, with a rating of 7.9, follows a policeman who goes undercover as a ruthless prisoner to expose the corrupt police officers who partner with the city’s crime organisation.
The Dark Knight follows Batman who has a new enemy, the Joker whose mind is set to take over Gotham City. It has an IMDb rating of 9.
With an IMDb rating of 8.2, Die Hard centers on a detective who becomes entangled in a hostage situation where his wife is held hostage.
Kill Bill: Vol. 1, with an IMDb rating of 8.2, the movie is about an assassin named The Bride who goes into a coma for four years. When she wakes up she seeks revenge.
Se7en has an IMDb rating of 8.2. It follows Detective Somerset and Mills, the two try to stop a serial killer from committing a series of murders based on the seven deadly sins.
The Departed focuses on an undercover agent and a spy who constantly try to counter-attack each other to save themselves from being exposed. It has an IMDb rating of 8.5.
With an IMDb rating of 8.4, Memento is about Leonard who suffers from anterograde amnesia and uses notes and tattoos to hunt for his wife’s murderer.
