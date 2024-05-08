Heeramandi to Baahubali: Top 7 most expensive sets made in the film industry
Vridhi Soodhan
| May 08, 2024
Larger than life films need lavish sets to enhance the visual representation of the story. Here is the cost of some of the best sets.
A budget of Rs 12 crore reportedly went toward creating the magnificent Jodha Akbar set.
Bombay Velvet's set came at an astounding cost of Rs 16 crore.
It should come as no surprise that Rajamouli's brilliant epic Baahubali: The Beginning, which cost an astounding Rs 60 crores to produce, was a turning moment in Indian cinema.
Ajay Devgn debuted on OTT with the series Rudra: Edge of Darkness. A massive Rs 200 crore production budget was used to create the series.
Heermandi's production expenditures, thanks to Netflix, were about Rs 200 crore, thus Bhansali could afford to go all out to realise his vision of a movie with a lot of stars.
Porus, which features 249 episodes and an ostentatious set, reportedly cost an absurd Rs 500 crore.
According to a report, the entire cost of producing Devdas's set was Rs 20 crore, of which 12 crore was used to create Chandramukhi's kotha.
