Hera Pheri to Hungama, Top 8 evergreen comedy movies by Priyadarshan
Nishant
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Feb 13, 2024
1
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Piryadarhsan is one of the veteran movie directors who is well known for his comedy movies.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
He has delivered some absolute evergreen comedy classics in Bollywood.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Hera Pheri being one of the best examples of his work, starring Akshay Kumar in the lead role.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The director played around with the horror and comedy genre with Bhool Bhulaiyaa which turned out to be a hit.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Dhol is another classic movie of his with hilarious comedy sequences.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Bhagam Bhaag was also one of the highly loved movies by the audience.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Chup Chup Ke starring Shahid Kapoor is another one of the evergreen comedy movies.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
De Dana Dan has also only added to the list of classic comedy movies.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Khatta Meetha had Akshay Kumar play one of his best roles of Sachin Tichkule.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The Hungama series has also only enhanced his catalogue of amazing comedy movies.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya: Shahid Kapoor’s 6 income sources apart from films
Find Out More