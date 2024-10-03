Highest-grossing Telugu movies with over Rs 500 crore earnings
Nikita Thakkar
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
| Oct 03, 2024
Telugu movies are have always been box office smashers. Starting with Baahubali: The Beginning starring Prabhas, Tamannaah Bhatia and more.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
The film by SS Rajamouli was the first Telugu film to enter the Rs 500 cr club. It's total box office collection was Rs 650 cr.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
It's next instalment shattered all the box office records. Baahubali: The Conclusion is the highest grossing Indian film ever.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
The worldwide collection of Prabhas, Rana Daggubati, Anushka Shetty starrer is around Rs 1,810 cr.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Next is line is RRR. The movie starring Jr NTR and Ram Charan made a total collection of Rs 1,387 cr.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Not just massive money at the box office, RRR also won an Oscar award for the song Naatu Naatu.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Prabhas rules this list. His recent Telugu movie Kalki 2898 AD made around Rs 1,028 to 1,200 cr at the box office.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
The movie also starred Deepika Padukone and Amitabh Bachchan in pivotal roles. The film is directed by Nag Ashwin.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Salaar Part 1: Ceasefire's estimated collection is Rs 617–700 cr as per the reports. The movie showed Prabhas and Prithviraj Sukumaran in an extremely fierce avatar.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
The budget of Salaar directed by Prashanth Neel was approximately Rs 260 crore thus making it a profitable venture.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Now Jr NTR's Devara is killing it at the box office. The film is eyeing to cross Rs 400 cr mark soon. But will it enter Rs 500 cr club? Wait and watch.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Hina Khan-inspired cotton suits to wear in office
Find Out More