His and Her Circumstances, Fruits Basket and more; top 10 romance anime you must watch
Roger Khuraijam
Jan 19, 2025
From sweet high school crushes to passionate love stories, romance anime has something for everyone. Here are a few selected just for you.
His and Her Circumstances- A series that tells the stories of a group of teenagers in high-school that are focusing on their romances and their personal problems.
Grandpa and Grandma Turn Young Again- A lovely drama about an old couple who are given a second chance at life when they suddenly find themselves restored to youth.
Your Name- The plot centers on two teenagers who share a magical connection who discovers that they are swapping bodies. However, things got complicated when the two tried to meet.
Tonikawa: Over the Moon for You- It is about a young boy who accepts a sudden proposal from a mysterious woman who he falls in love with after she saves him from near death experience.
Clannad- This popular anime is about Tomoya Okazaki who is a high school student who cares about life or school. His life changed when he decided to help a lonely girl.
Toradora!- Ryuji who looks fierce but gentle at heart forms an odd friendship with Taiga, a girl with sharp tongue and tough attitude. The two help each other confess their crushes.
Lovely Complex- The story revolves around Risa a tall girl and Otani a shorter boy, the two are close friends. However, Risa tells her feelings for Otani that shocks him.
A Silent Voice- This poignant drama follows a deft girl with a hearing impairment who is bullied and transfers to another school. Years later, the former bully seeks out for her.
Blue Spring Ride- The story focuses on Futaba who loses her first love when Kou suddenly moved to a different school. After she was in high school meet a guy who resembled Kou.
Fruits Basket- Tohtru who lives with the Sohma cousins after her mothers death. She learns about the zodiac curse on the cousins that they will turn into animals if they try to embrace the opposite sex.
