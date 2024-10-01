Hollywood’s Biggest Oscar Winners: Top 9 Movies with the Most Awards
Nikita Thakkar
Oct 01, 2024
1997 release Titanic remains to be the most iconic. And it won 11 Oscar Awards including Best Picture, Best Director and more. Kate Winslet won Best Actress.
Ben-Hur movie that released in 1959 won 11 Academy Awards in categories Best Actor, Best Director, Best Cinematography and more.
In 2003, The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King swiped away 11 Oscar Awards. Peter Jackson won the Best Director.
In 1961, West Side Story starring Rita Moreno and others won a total of 10 Academy Awards.
Gigi that released in 1958 was a musical drama. Reportedly, it won a total of 9 Oscar Awards. It beat other films like Designing Woman to win Best Picture award.
The Last Emperor that released in 1987 also won 9 Academy Awards.
1996 movie The English Patient bagged around 9 Oscar Awards. It was termed as the Best Picture of that year.
The next in line is Gone With The Wind that released in 1939. It won 8 Oscar Awards.
From Here to Eternity released in 1953 and starred Montgomery Clift, Deborah Kerr and others. At Oscars, it got awarded in 8 categories.
On the Waterfront of 1954 also got a total of 8 Oscar Awards. Marlon Brando won the Best Actor In Leading Role Award. Elia Kazan won Best Director.
