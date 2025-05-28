Housefull 5 to Thug Life and others: Top 7 theatrical movies to watch in June 2025

Yashshvi Srivastava | May 28, 2025

June 2025 brings to you some of the most entertaining theatrical releases. Let’s take a look at the must watch films in June.

Housefull 5 directed by Tarun Mansukhani features the star studded cast and revolves around an interesting and fun story.

Sitaare Zameen Par, featuring Aamir Khan in the lead role is a spiritual sequel to Taare Zameen Par.

Maa is a horror film directed by Vihsal Furia featuring Kajol as her first film in the genre.

How To Train Your Dragon is a live-action remake of 2010 released animated film with the same name.

F1 features Brad Pitt along with others. It is written by Ehren Kruger and is set to release in multiple languages.

Kuberaa features Dhanush and Rashmika and is set to release in multiple languages. Produced by Suniel Narang and Puskur Ram Mohan Rao.

Thug Life stars Kamal Haasan, Simbu, Trisha, Abhirami and others. It is directed by Mani Ratnam who co-wrote the film with Kamal Haasan.

