Lakshya, Border and other Top 10 Hindi war films which are sure to leave you awestruck

Roger Khuraijam Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jan 22, 2025

Take a look at poignant war films that pay tribute to the bravery of Indian soldiers who have done everything possible to keep their country safe.

Lakshya-starring Hrithik Roshan, follows Karan, a spoiled young man who joins the Indian army. He matures into emerging as a hero just as the war breaks out.

1971 is about 6 brave Indian soldiers who escaped from the clutches of the Pakistani Army by risking their life with honor.

LOC Kargil is based on the Kargil War fought between India and Pakistan and revolves around the soldiers of the Indian Army trying to defend the Pakistani troops.

Sam Bahadur is a biopic of one of the most decorated officers in the Indian army, Sam Manekshaw. He is the first army officer to be promoted to the rank of Field Marshal.

The Ghazi Attack is about a secret mission to attack Indian naval forces that retaliate to stop their mission.

Kesari is adapted from a true event and revolves around 21 Sikh soldiers in a fight against 10,000 Pashtun invaders.

Shershaah is a biographical war film that follows Vikram, a young man who dreams of becoming a soldier.He joins the military and contributes to India’s victory in the Kargil war.

Border is an epic war film that focuses on a small battalion of Indian soldiers in the Longewala region defending their post against a large Pakistani strike force.

Uri: The Surgical Strike is based on true events of the retaliation to the 2016 Uri attack and centers on Vihaan Singh Shergill of the Indian army leading a covert operation.

Bhuj: The Pride of India follows IAF squadron leader Vijay Katnik, who helps 300 local women, when the landing strip is destroyed.

