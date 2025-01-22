Lakshya, Border and other Top 10 Hindi war films which are sure to leave you awestruck
Roger Khuraijam
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
| Jan 22, 2025
Take a look at poignant war films that pay tribute to the bravery of Indian soldiers who have done everything possible to keep their country safe.
Source:
Lakshya-starring Hrithik Roshan, follows Karan, a spoiled young man who joins the Indian army. He matures into emerging as a hero just as the war breaks out.
Source:
1971 is about 6 brave Indian soldiers who escaped from the clutches of the Pakistani Army by risking their life with honor.
Source:
LOC Kargil is based on the Kargil War fought between India and Pakistan and revolves around the soldiers of the Indian Army trying to defend the Pakistani troops.
Source:
Sam Bahadur is a biopic of one of the most decorated officers in the Indian army, Sam Manekshaw. He is the first army officer to be promoted to the rank of Field Marshal.
Source:
The Ghazi Attack is about a secret mission to attack Indian naval forces that retaliate to stop their mission.
Source:
Kesari is adapted from a true event and revolves around 21 Sikh soldiers in a fight against 10,000 Pashtun invaders.
Source:
Shershaah is a biographical war film that follows Vikram, a young man who dreams of becoming a soldier.He joins the military and contributes to India’s victory in the Kargil war.
Source:
Border is an epic war film that focuses on a small battalion of Indian soldiers in the Longewala region defending their post against a large Pakistani strike force.
Source:
Uri: The Surgical Strike is based on true events of the retaliation to the 2016 Uri attack and centers on Vihaan Singh Shergill of the Indian army leading a covert operation.
Source:
Bhuj: The Pride of India follows IAF squadron leader Vijay Katnik, who helps 300 local women, when the landing strip is destroyed.
Source:
