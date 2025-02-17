Loved watching Interstellar? These TOP 10 movies will blow your mind

Yashshvi Srivastava Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Feb 17, 2025

Here’s a list of top 10 films for those who can’t get over Interstellar

Arrival centers on Louise Banks, a linguistic expert who along with his teams is tasked to decode the language of aliens.

Ad Astra centers on Roy McBride, an astronaut who sets out on a dangerous mission.

The Martian follows Mark Watney, an astronaut who struggles to survive on Mars.

The Prestige revolves around two friends who later become bitter enemies.

Moon

High Life follows a space crew who is wiped away after a mission goes wrong.

Europa Report follows six best astronauts sent by an exploration company.

Apollo 13 follows a group of astronauts on the Apollo 13 moon mission who finds themselves helpless.

Inception centers on Cobb who steals information from people's dreams.

Contact revolves around Dr Ellie, a radio astronomer who discovers the existence of aliens.

