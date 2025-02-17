Loved watching Interstellar? These TOP 10 movies will blow your mind
Yashshvi Srivastava
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
| Feb 17, 2025
Here’s a list of top 10 films for those who can’t get over Interstellar
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Arrival centers on Louise Banks, a linguistic expert who along with his teams is tasked to decode the language of aliens.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Ad Astra centers on Roy McBride, an astronaut who sets out on a dangerous mission.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
The Martian follows Mark Watney, an astronaut who struggles to survive on Mars.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
The Prestige revolves around two friends who later become bitter enemies.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Moon
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
High Life follows a space crew who is wiped away after a mission goes wrong.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Europa Report follows six best astronauts sent by an exploration company.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Apollo 13 follows a group of astronauts on the Apollo 13 moon mission who finds themselves helpless.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Inception centers on Cobb who steals information from people's dreams.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Contact revolves around Dr Ellie, a radio astronomer who discovers the existence of aliens.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Bloodhounds to A Brand New Life; TOP 10 popular Kim Sae-Ron movies and series to watch
Find Out More