Independence Day 2024: Top 8 Hindi patriotic songs to sing on I-Day

Vridhi Soodhan Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Aug 10, 2024

A.R. Rahman's stirring ode to the motherland is Maa Tujhe Salaam.

Soulful lyrics pay homage to the nation with Ae Watan (Raazi).

The ageless classic Vande Mataram (Anand Math) inspires intense patriotism.

Yeh Jo Des Hai Tera (Swades): This heartfelt song exudes affection for the nation.

Teri Mitti (Kesari): A poignant song dedicated to remembering the warriors' sacrifices.

Chak De! India is an upbeat hymn that promotes togetherness and pride in the country.

Lata Mangeshkar's famous ode to the nation's martyrs, Aye Mere Watan Ke Logo.

Patriotic and heartfelt, Sandese Aate Hain (Border) is a song about soldiers' love for their homeland.

