Indian and other Top 7 films of Kamal Hassan nominated for Oscars
Vridhi Soodhan
| Jul 18, 2024
Hey Ram was nominated in Oscar under the category best foreign language film.
Indian (1996) has a theme of freedom fighters and the struggle of a nation's people.
Kuruthipunal is a thriller film and it's a must watch. It made its special place in people's hearts.
Thevar Magan is a strong film that has themes of family tradition and values.
Saagar (1985) was made by Ramesh Sippy and it made it to the Oscars.
Nayagan is another film that was nominated for the Oscars.
Oru Kaidhiyin Diary was under the best foreign film category and Hasan delivered an outstanding performance in this film.
These films have left a memorable mark on the history of the Indian film industry.
