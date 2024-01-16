Indian Police Force star Sidharth Malhotra's Top 8 underrated performances
Shivani Pawaskar
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jan 16, 2024
Sidharth Malhotra clocks 39 years today. He looks as handsome as a 30-year-old, right?
Sidharth is known for his tall stature and some interesting films. Let's check out his most underrated and best performances.
A Gentleman is one of the most underrated performances of Sidharth. The movie was comedy action and quite entertaining. Watch it on Disney Plus Hotstar.
Marjaavaan was quite tragic but Sidharth as a lover boy and in action packed role is always a treat for the eyes. It's on Amazon Prime Video.
Ittefaq had the best ending. Sidharth Malhotra kept us all guessing till the end. Watch Ittefaq on Netflix.
Baar Baar Dekho was one of the most unusual movies but with so many relatable emotions. Sidharth did a fine job in this one. Watch it on Amazon Prime Video.
Hasee Toh Phasee is actually, Sidharth's one of the best works. It is on Netflix and Amazon Prime Video.
Ek Villain brought out the action hero-cum-loverboy image of Sidharth. The thriller movie is available on Disney Plus Hotstar.
Arjun Kapoor in Kapoor and Sons has to be Sidharth's most complex character ever. Watch on Netflix or Amazon Prime Video.
Sidharth Malhotra bowled over everyone with his performance as Captain Vikram Batra in Shershaah.
He was paired opposite his real ladylove Kiara Advani in this one. Shershaah is one of his best performances. Watch on Amazon Prime Video.
