Inside Out 2 and 8 other movies you should watch with your kids
Nishant
| Jun 23, 2024
Inside Out 2 is a newly released animated movie which is a sequel to its first part and a must-watch for the young audience.
Turning Red is a coming-of-age story with a twist which follows a young girl dealing with the pressures of growing up in a unique way.
The Mitchells vs. the Machines an action-packed comedy that combines humor and heart as a quirky family teams up to save the world.
The Emperor's New Groove, a Disney classic with a hilarious twist following an arrogant emperor learning valuable life lessons.
Spirited Away, embarkon a magical journey with a young girl who enters a fantastical spirit world filled with wonder and exciting encounters.
Set sail on an adventure with a brave Polynesian princess who defies tradition to save her people in Moana
How to Train Your Dragon is a heartwarming story of friendship and acceptance. A young Viking overcomes tradition to befriend a dragon.
The Lion King, follow Simba, a young lion cub destined for greatness, as he learns valuable lessons about friendship and responsibility.
A classic board game comes to life in this action-packed comedy in Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle, perfect for a family movie night.
