Inside Out 2 and other Top 8 films enjoyable for kids as well as adults
Vridhi Soodhan
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
| Jun 17, 2024
A jungle-raised boy is the subject of The Jungle Book.
A lion cub's ascent to the throne is shown in the film Lion King.
A young woman sails off to preserve her island in Moana.
Rapunzel flees her tower in Tangled together with a thief.
In the post-apocalyptic world of Wall-E, a robot discovers love.
A genie leads a fantastical journey in Aladdin.
A mermaid who longs to live on land is called Little Mermaid.
Inside Out: The life of a small girl is shaped by her emotions.
